NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Raised to $70.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.81.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $68.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -313.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.