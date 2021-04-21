Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on THTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Leede Jones Gab cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

NASDAQ THTX opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 75.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 78,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

