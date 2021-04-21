Credit Suisse Group Raises Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $55.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $52.72.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

