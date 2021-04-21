Credit Suisse Group Raises Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $55.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.
Shares of STLD stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $52.72.
In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
