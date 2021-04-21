Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Raised to $27.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NWL. Truist raised their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in Newell Brands by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Newell Brands by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

