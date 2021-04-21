Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

PTON has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

PTON stock opened at $106.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,521.43 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $171.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 478,057 shares of company stock valued at $55,785,671. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

