Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was downgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STL stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.