AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $192.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.53. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

