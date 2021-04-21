Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.09.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $170.46 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

