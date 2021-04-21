Bank of America Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Golar LNG by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Golar LNG by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Golar LNG by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

