Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report released on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.25.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 24,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $409,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at $409,639.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,703 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.