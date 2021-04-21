Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

RPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE RPT opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 74,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 40,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RPT Realty by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 230,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in RPT Realty by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in RPT Realty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

