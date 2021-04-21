Reviewing Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) & Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Coherus BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A Coherus BioSciences 33.06% 90.98% 27.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Coherus BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coherus BioSciences $356.07 million 2.93 $89.83 million $1.23 11.60

Coherus BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies and Coherus BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Coherus BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus target price of $43.92, suggesting a potential upside of 92.45%. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus target price of $26.60, suggesting a potential upside of 86.41%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis. The company also develops Toripalimab, a novel anti-PD-1 antibody for second-line treatment of melanoma in China; Bevacizumab biosimilar; CHS-1420, an anti-TNF product candidate, as an adalimumab biosimilar; Ranibizumab biosimilar; and CHS-131, a once-daily oral drug candidate for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other metabolic conditions. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreements with Selexis SA; AbbVie, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; Bioeq AG; Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.; and Junshi Biosciences. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

