DA Davidson Comments on Ichor Holdings, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ichor in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the technology company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ichor’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. Ichor’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $55.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. Ichor has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

