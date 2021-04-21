Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $14.31 on Monday. Diversey has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

