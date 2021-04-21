Morgan Stanley Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $301.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $301.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

NYSE MCO opened at $323.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $227.75 and a twelve month high of $325.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.10 and its 200 day moving average is $283.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Moody’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 13.6% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

