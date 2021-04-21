Analysts Expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce sales of $20.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.70 million and the highest is $25.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $49.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $94.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.87 million to $129.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $85.56 million, with estimates ranging from $74.87 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. The business had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.86 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $515.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 344,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,887 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

