Entergy (ETR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Entergy to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Entergy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ETR stock opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average of $100.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

