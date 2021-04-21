Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $176.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $185.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.36. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

