Needham & Company LLC Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $310.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SQ. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

Shares of SQ opened at $245.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.63. The company has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.69, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $1,525,307.56. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $25,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,260 shares of company stock valued at $226,010,536 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

