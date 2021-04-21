NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $82.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

