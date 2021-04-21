MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 274.9 days.

Shares of MKGAF stock opened at $173.70 on Wednesday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $182.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.43.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.