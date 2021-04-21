MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 274.9 days.

Shares of MKGAF stock opened at $173.70 on Wednesday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $182.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.43.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

