Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 229,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 490.2 days.

OTCMKTS MHVYF opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $33.23.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

