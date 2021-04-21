Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 92.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FENC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ FENC opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $161.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $132,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.