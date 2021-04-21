Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $55.50 on Monday. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.84.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. Analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $3,184,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,424 shares in the company, valued at $15,200,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,997,042 shares of company stock valued at $203,523,642 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Outset Medical in the first quarter worth $27,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Outset Medical in the third quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

