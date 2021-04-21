Knowles (NYSE:KN) Downgraded to Neutral at Susquehanna

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

KN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:KN opened at $20.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -518.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. Knowles has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $734,074.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,114. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

