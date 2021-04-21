Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $380.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.39.

NYSE:BURL opened at $318.70 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $155.03 and a twelve month high of $330.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.50. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

