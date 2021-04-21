Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vista Outdoor Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – B. Riley boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $3.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VSTO has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

