FY2023 EPS Estimates for Douglas Emmett, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.17.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DEI. Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

NYSE DEI opened at $32.80 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $34.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

