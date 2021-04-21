B. Riley Weighs in on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

FCEL stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 202,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 840,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,403 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

