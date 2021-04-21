Lam Research Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $7.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.20.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $613.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.94. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $229.69 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Lam Research by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

