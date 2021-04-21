FY2022 EPS Estimates for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Raised by Analyst

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) – Analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.25.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $223.26 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $139.41 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.