Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKR. Bank of America cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,855,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,161,000 after buying an additional 709,035 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 220,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,894.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 204,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at $706,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,523 shares of company stock valued at $154,218 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

