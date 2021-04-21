Morgan Stanley Lowers BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $82.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMRN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.74.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $79.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.52. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,732.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,034. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 247,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 182,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,422,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.