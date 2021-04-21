Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTB opened at $17.08 on Monday. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

