KeyCorp Weighs in on Bally’s Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bally’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BALY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Bally’s stock opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,195,867 shares of company stock valued at $66,703,493 in the last ninety days. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $11,189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,483,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

