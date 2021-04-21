Critical Contrast: Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) versus International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Uber Technologies and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -53.12% -43.27% -17.01% International Money Express 8.65% 52.83% 15.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uber Technologies and International Money Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $14.15 billion 7.30 -$8.51 billion ($6.81) -8.15 International Money Express $319.60 million 1.74 $19.61 million $0.82 17.71

International Money Express has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Uber Technologies and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 4 33 0 2.89 International Money Express 0 2 4 0 2.67

Uber Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $63.78, suggesting a potential upside of 14.96%. International Money Express has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 32.23%. Given International Money Express’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Uber Technologies.

Summary

International Money Express beats Uber Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services. The company operates through five segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets, and Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment offers products that connect consumers with rides drivers who provide rides in a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. It also provides Uber for Business, financial partnership services, and vehicle solutions offerings. The Eats segments offering enables consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment connects carriers with shippers on the company's platform and enable carriers upfront, transparent pricing, and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment provides access to rides through various modes, including dockless e-bikes and e-scooters; and other platform related services. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment engages in the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and via Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

