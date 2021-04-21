Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.67). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $37.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

