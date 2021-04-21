OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered OrganiGram from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on OrganiGram to C$3.48 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.73. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The firm has a market cap of C$876.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

