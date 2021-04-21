RPC (RES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPC (NYSE:RES) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. RPC’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RPC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RES opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. RPC has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,500,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,606,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 769,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,850. Insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

RES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

