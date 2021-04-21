Travel + Leisure (TNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $65.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499 in the last three months.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

