Littelfuse (LFUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Littelfuse to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.76-1.92 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.76-1.92 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $266.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.19 and a 200-day moving average of $246.67. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $125.03 and a 52-week high of $287.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,812,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

