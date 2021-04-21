Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $124.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDC. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.24.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC opened at $67.98 on Monday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $694,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 21.0% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.