Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $73.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

