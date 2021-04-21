Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.67

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.67 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 36509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RFP. TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.57 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $38,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.