Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.42

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 32700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,723 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,734 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.