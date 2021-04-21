BCE (NYSE:BCE) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.73

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.73 and last traded at $46.62, with a volume of 10497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.94.

Get BCE alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $52,067,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in BCE by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in BCE by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.