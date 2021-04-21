Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.88

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $43,026 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,009,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,571,000 after acquiring an additional 479,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,051,000 after purchasing an additional 607,938 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after buying an additional 5,465,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,750,000 after buying an additional 661,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

