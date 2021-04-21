Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Hits New 12-Month High at $359.00

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 359 ($4.69) and last traded at GBX 358 ($4.68), with a volume of 23574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 356 ($4.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 312.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £851.47 million and a PE ratio of 101.76.

About Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

