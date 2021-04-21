PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Up 28.4% in March

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 609,700 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 474,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

NYSE:PHI opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.34. PLDT has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $989.76 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 14.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.5882 dividend. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PLDT by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

