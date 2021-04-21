Short Interest in Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Expands By 29.1%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,800 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 414,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Meituan in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPNGF opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. Meituan has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

